Left Menu

"Honest people have to prove their honesty, while thieves are enjoying": Swati Maliwal after charged with corruption

The DCW chief took to Twitter, "Those who work honestly have to prove their honesty, while thieves enjoy in this country. Handled lakhs of cases, saved hundreds of girls from trafficking, got liquor-drug mafia arrested, and stood with the poor. This is my only crime. As long as I am alive, I will keep fighting."

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 22:00 IST
"Honest people have to prove their honesty, while thieves are enjoying": Swati Maliwal after charged with corruption
Swati Maliwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, who is charged with corruption and criminal conspiracy, on Friday said that honest people in the country have to prove their honesty while thieves are enjoying. The DCW chief took to Twitter, "Those who work honestly have to prove their honesty, while thieves enjoy in this country. Handled lakhs of cases, saved hundreds of girls from trafficking, got liquor-drug mafia arrested, and stood with the poor. This is my only crime. As long as I am alive, I will keep fighting."

https://twitter.com/SwatiJaiHind/status/1601144740283838465?s=20&t=Mxg1A6ogyi29P5H1YPxgAQ Her reaction came after a special court on Thursday ordered the framing of corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against Swati Maliwal. The court had found prima facie sufficient material that the accused had abused their official position in allegedly appointing Aam Admi Party (AAP) workers to different posts in the commission.

Earlier, on Friday former Delhi Commission for Women chief Barkha Shukla pointed at the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) involvement in the appointment of members in the body while also alleging that there was no conduct of educational checks during their recruitment. "It's AAP's fraud. It's all happening under the Aam Aadmi Party's watch. They do what they want. The level of education and social work experience of appointees weren't checked before making a person a member. I complained in 2015, the result has come now," she said. Along with DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal, the court also ordered to put then members of DCW Promila Gupta, Sarika Chaudhary and Farheen Malick on trial.

According to the prosecution, all the four accused in the conspiracy were together involved in abusing their official position and obtained pecuniary advantages for the party workers and acquaintances of Swati Maliwal as well as the ruling party namely AAP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022