"Honest people have to prove their honesty, while thieves are enjoying": Swati Maliwal after charged with corruption

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, who is charged with corruption and criminal conspiracy, on Friday said that honest people in the country have to prove their honesty while thieves are enjoying. The DCW chief took to Twitter, "Those who work honestly have to prove their honesty, while thieves enjoy in this country. Handled lakhs of cases, saved hundreds of girls from trafficking, got liquor-drug mafia arrested, and stood with the poor. This is my only crime. As long as I am alive, I will keep fighting."

https://twitter.com/SwatiJaiHind/status/1601144740283838465?s=20&t=Mxg1A6ogyi29P5H1YPxgAQ Her reaction came after a special court on Thursday ordered the framing of corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against Swati Maliwal. The court had found prima facie sufficient material that the accused had abused their official position in allegedly appointing Aam Admi Party (AAP) workers to different posts in the commission.

Earlier, on Friday former Delhi Commission for Women chief Barkha Shukla pointed at the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) involvement in the appointment of members in the body while also alleging that there was no conduct of educational checks during their recruitment. "It's AAP's fraud. It's all happening under the Aam Aadmi Party's watch. They do what they want. The level of education and social work experience of appointees weren't checked before making a person a member. I complained in 2015, the result has come now," she said. Along with DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal, the court also ordered to put then members of DCW Promila Gupta, Sarika Chaudhary and Farheen Malick on trial.

According to the prosecution, all the four accused in the conspiracy were together involved in abusing their official position and obtained pecuniary advantages for the party workers and acquaintances of Swati Maliwal as well as the ruling party namely AAP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)