Left Menu

SC Committee on Juvenile Justice to organize consultation on Child Protection with UNICEF

The Supreme Court Committee on Juvenile Justice, in association with UNICEF, will organize a two-day national consultation on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012 starting on Saturday, December 10.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 22:49 IST
SC Committee on Juvenile Justice to organize consultation on Child Protection with UNICEF
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Committee on Juvenile Justice, in association with UNICEF, will organize a two-day national consultation on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012 starting on Saturday, December 10. Marking 10 years since POCSO came into force, the consultation will feature theparticipation of key stakeholders from the Government of India, law enforcement, senior members of the judiciary, state governments and civil society.

"It is the seventh such consultation under the aegis of the Supreme Court Committee on various child protection issues and brings to a conclusion a series of similar state-level consultations throughout the country," an official statement said. The session will be followed by technical sessions covering various facets of POCSO, ranging from prevention, rehabilitation and reintegration of survivors to child-friendly courts, investigation procedures and capacity building to sharing of good practices, among others.

The consultation will come to a close on Sunday, December 11 2022, with reflections from the Government of India, the Supreme Court, the National Council for the Protection of Child Rights and UNICEF. Prominent dignitaries expected at the consultation's inaugural session include Chief Justice of India Dr Justice Dhananjay Y Chandrachud, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani, SC judge Justice S. Ravindra Bhat who is Chairperson of the Supreme Court JJC and other Judges of Supreme Court of India, Judges of High Courts and Cynthia McCaffery, Representative, UNICEF India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022