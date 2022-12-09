Left Menu

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was the key to the party winning the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 23:15 IST
Old pension Scheme key to Cong winning Himachal polls: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was the key to the party winning the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference, Gehlot called OPS an 'important issue for society'.

"Every person has the right to live. OPS helps people in drawing sufficient pensions in old age. I also urge the Centre to implement such beneficial schemes throughout the country," he said. Calling Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra 'successful', he said that BJP is 'disturbed' over it.

"BJP is really disturbed with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is taking one step after the other to disrupt the march. But, the Yatra is not going to stop," he added. The Rajasthan CM also informed that the state was preparing a separate budget for the farmers and animal bearers.

"We are going to present a separate budget for the farmers and animal bearers. We are also taking suggestions from them. This will help them immensely. PM Modi talks about doubling farmers' income. Has it happened? I suggest the central government also implement such schemes," he added. On Thursday, Congress came out victorious in the Assembly elections, winning 40 seats. The BJP could manage only 25 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

