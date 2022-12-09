Left Menu

MP: Priests, officials of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple take oath to follow traffic rules

In view of the increasing road accidents and for traffic safety, the priests at Mahakaleshwar temple offered prayer and then took the oath along with the officials.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 23:24 IST
Priests, mahants and administrative officials taking oath on the Mahakal temple premises (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mahakal temple's priests, mahants and administrative officials took an oath to follow traffic rules and motivate nearby people about it on Mahakaleshwar temple premises in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Friday. In view of the increasing road accidents and for traffic safety, the priests at Mahakaleshwar temple offered prayer and then took the oath along with the officials.

Priest of the temple Mahesh Sharma said, "All the saints and priests of Mahakal Temple Management Committee have taken an oath together for the traffic safety. We took an oath to follow the traffic rules and we will motivate our other family members as well as devotees to follow the traffic rules." "We appeal to all the devotees across the country to follow the rules so that their life be safe and their family be safe. May Baba Mahakal's blessings be with them, so that there should not be any kind of injury or any kind of accident," he added.

Temple Administrative Officer, Assistant Administrator Lokendra Singh Chauhan said that priests, purohit, mahant of the Mahakal temple and the servants of the temple committee took the oath to follow the traffic rules and walk safely in connection with the guidelines issued regarding traffic safety on the appeal of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Mahant Vineet Giri said, "Today we have resolved to follow the traffic rules like wearing helmets, wear seat belts in four wheelers, etc. on the temple premises." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

