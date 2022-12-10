Posters crop up against Karnataka minister Muniratna in Bengaluru

A new political tussle has come to the fore in Karnataka with posters against the state Horticulture Minister N Muniratna seen in his Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency in Bengaluru. The posters came up after Congress complained to the Election Commission that the Vokkaliga votes were being deleted from the voter list in constituency.

DK Suresh, an MP from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, along with local Congress leader Kusuma and others went to the poll body with their allegations and urged the department concerned to take action. The posters that have been put up at Muniratna's office, the city bus stand and public places asks "Where did the Rs 10,000 crore sanctioned for RR Nagar go?"

Congress has alleged that out of the total Rs. 10,000 crore allotted to RR Nagar to develop roads, parks and lakes only Rs two to three thousand crore were spent. These posters titled "Guess and Win Contest" have cropped up throughout the city.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in 2023. (ANI)

