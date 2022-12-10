Left Menu

Posters crop up against Karnataka minister Muniratna in Bengaluru

A new political tussle came to the fore after posters against the Karnataka Horticulture Minister N Muniratna were seen across the Rajarajeshwari Nagar after Congress cited deleting of votes and complained to the Election Commission that the Vokkaliga votes were being deleted from the voter list in the region.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 14:54 IST
Posters crop up against Karnataka minister Muniratna in Bengaluru
A visual of the poster (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new political tussle has come to the fore in Karnataka with posters against the state Horticulture Minister N Muniratna seen in his Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency in Bengaluru. The posters came up after Congress complained to the Election Commission that the Vokkaliga votes were being deleted from the voter list in constituency.

DK Suresh, an MP from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, along with local Congress leader Kusuma and others went to the poll body with their allegations and urged the department concerned to take action. The posters that have been put up at Muniratna's office, the city bus stand and public places asks "Where did the Rs 10,000 crore sanctioned for RR Nagar go?"

Congress has alleged that out of the total Rs. 10,000 crore allotted to RR Nagar to develop roads, parks and lakes only Rs two to three thousand crore were spent. These posters titled "Guess and Win Contest" have cropped up throughout the city.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
2
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
3
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some bloodstream infection bacteria grew resistant to last-resort drugs in 2020 - WHO and more

Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022