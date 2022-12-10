KOLKATA TEA SALE COMPARISON

Good demand for all categories of teas was marked at a reduced average price during Sale-49 as compared to the last auction, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association official said. here on Friday.

The Sale-49 auction was held between December 7 to December 9, 2022.

A total of 26,61,677 kg of CTC leaf was sold at a reduced average price of Rs 189.78 per kg during the auction, while the figures for the previous auction were 24,12,822 kg and Rs 192.12 per kg respectively.

Similarly, 12,29,399 kg of Orthodox teas was demanded at a reduced average price of Rs.247.16 per kg during this week while 12,54,075 kg was sold at Rs 262.21 per kg during previous auction.

Darjeeling leaf found higher demand at comparatively lower price level. A total of 50,896 kg of different quality was claimed at a reduced average price of Rs 305.30 per kg as compared to 40,785 kg which was sold at an average price of Rs 358.72 per kg during Sale-48.

The total demand for this week's dust teas was 11,04,172 kg and it was claimed at lower average price of Rs 198.37 per kg. The respective quantity and average price level was 11,17,703 kg and Rs 205.51 per kg during the previous auction, the official said.

A total of 175 buyers purchased CTC leaf during Sale-49, while there was 174 of them in Sale-48.

In case of orthodox leaf, Darjeeling leaf and dust teas the number of buyers was 122, 61 and 88 respectively, he said. During Sale-48, 124 buyers purchased orthodox leaf, 60 buyers purchased Darjeeling leaf and 97 buyers opted for dust teas, the official added.

