NTPC commissions 162 MW solar capacity in Ettayapuram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 21:37 IST
State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday said it has commissioned 162.27 MW of solar power capacity at Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu.
''Consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 162.27 MW out of 230 MW Ettayapuram Solar PV Project at Tamil Nadu, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 12:00 Hrs. of 10.12.2022,'' it said in a BSE filing.
With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has reached 57,801.27 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity stands at 70,416.27 MW, it stated.
