Cost of subsidised bread programme increased by 25 bln EGP per year -Egypt’s supply minister

The cost of the subsidised bread programme has increased from 51 billion to 76 billion Egyptian pounds per year, Egypt's supply minister said during an interview with a local TV station on Saturday, adding that the programme covers 71 million people.

The country's wheat reserves were sufficient for 5.2 months while Sugar reserves were sufficient until March 2023, he added.

