Cost of subsidised bread programme increased by 25 bln EGP per year -Egypt’s supply minister

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2022 03:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 02:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The cost of the subsidised bread programme has increased from 51 billion to 76 billion Egyptian pounds per year, Egypt's supply minister said during an interview with a local TV station on Saturday, adding that the programme covers 71 million people.

The country's wheat reserves were sufficient for 5.2 months while Sugar reserves were sufficient until March 2023, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

