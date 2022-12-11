Left Menu

Karnataka CM Bommai to hold meeting with NHAI to address Shiradi Ghat road issue

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that a special meeting will be held with the officials of the National Highways Authority of India within a week to provide a permanent solution to the Shiradi Ghat Road.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 08:09 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that a special meeting will be held with the officials of the National Highways Authority of India within a week to provide a permanent solution to the Shiradi Ghat Road. Talking to reporters here on Saturday, he said the meeting will discuss asphalting, white topping and tunnel within a week and come out with a solution.

On the border row, the Chief Minister said the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses are operated in Maharashtra but instructions are given to initiate some more steps. "On December 14, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will convene a meeting of the Chief Ministers of both states. On Monday, a delegation of Karnataka MPs are meeting Shah to submit a memorandum to him. The State is committed to protecting the interests of Kannadigas living in Maharashtra and also of the State interest," said Bommai.

After the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956, the Maharashtra government demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka. Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states. Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking 260 villages, but it was turned down by Karnataka.

Now, both Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter, and the matter is still pending. The Chief Minister said that the State government has not allowed the MES to hold its convention in Belagavi during the coming winter session of the two Houses of Legislature in Belagavi.

"The cops have conducted several raids on 15 sleeper cells and nabbed the terrorists. This work has been going on. The state police, NIA and other agencies are keeping a vigil on their connection, finance and other things," he added. (ANI)

