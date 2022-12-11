Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates new Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

PM Modi assured CM Sukhu of all possible cooperation from the central government for the development of the state.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 16:38 IST
PM Modi congratulates new Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu after he took oath as the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister today. PM Modi assured CM Sukhu of all possible cooperation from the central government for the development of the state.

"Congratulations to Shri Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Ji on taking oath as Himachal Pradesh CM. I assure all possible cooperation from the Centre to further the development of Himachal Pradesh," PM Modi said in the tweet. https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1601882541635543040?s=20&t=-fj7YfrDZ3TViGc8aR5ezQ

Earlier today, senior Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of the hill state at a ceremony in Shimla on Sunday. The oath-taking ceremony took place at 1.30 pm on Sunday at Raj Bhavan, Shimla.

A loyalist of the Gandhi family, Sukhu (58) is a four-time MLA and former chief of Congress in the state. He will be the second chief minister from Hamirpur district after BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, winning 40 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022