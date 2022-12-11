ITBP rescues injured trekker in Uttarakhand's Auli

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday rescued a trekker who was injured during Gorson Bugyal trek in Auli. According to ITBP, the trekker is a resident of Delhi and was reported to have suffered a leg fracture while trekking at Gorson Bugyal (11,500 ft) with a group. ITBP jawans carried the injured trekker on a stretcher for 5 km and admitted him to Field Hospital, Joshimath.

"A trekker from Delhi was rescued by M & SI, ITBP, Auli from Gorson Bugyal (11,500 ft) to Field Hospital, Joshimath. Himveers carried the trekker on a stretcher for 5 km. The trekker was reported to have suffered a leg fracture while trekking with a group," tweeted ITBP. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)