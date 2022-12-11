Left Menu

Bharathi remembered on birth anniversary; CM inaugurates poet's renovated house in Varanasi

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 18:31 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday inaugurated the renovated house in Varanasi, where late freedom fighter and national poet Subramania Bharathi lived, virtually from here.

The national poet was remembered in Tamil Nadu on the occasion of his birth anniversary, with state Governor RN Ravi paying tributes to Bharathi.

Via video-conferencing, the chief minister also unveiled a bust of the poet and released a souveneir brought out by the state Information Department on the occasion of Bharathi's birth anniversary.

An official release said Stalin had last year announced that the Varasani (Uttar Pradesh) residence where Bharathi lived will be renovated.

Accordingly, an agreement was entered with the owner of the house to convert it into a memorial and a part of it was renovated at a cost of Rs 18 lakh by the state government where a bust of Bharathi has been installed.

Photos about the national poet, his works and a small library have also been set up.

Meanwhile, Governor Ravi paid floral tribute to a portrait of Bharathiyar, as Bharathi is reverentially addressed, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Rajkumar Bharathi, the poet's grandson and family members of the late freedom fighter were present on the occasion.

Bharathi was born on December 11, 1882 at Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

