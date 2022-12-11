Sullideals case: Delhi LG VK Saxena grants sanction to prosecute accused Aumkareshwar Thakur

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena granted sanction to prosecute the main accused in the Sullideals case, Aumkareshwar Thakur under section 196 of Criminal Procedure Code, said police on Sunday. Delhi Police will now be able to prosecute Thakur, who had created the Sullideals App and Twitter handle that indulged in the virtual auctioning of Muslim women on social media platforms, with the aim of derogating and insulting them and the Muslim community, added the police.

The accused has prima facie committed an offence punishable under the Indian Penal Code and IT Act. Special Cell had registered the case, as per the police. The LG has noted that he is "of the considered view that a prima facie case is made out against the accused, and therefore sanction is granted for prosecuting the accused for the commission of the offences" detailed in the FIR.It may be noted that the said episode of 'auctioning' Muslim women on social media platforms in 2021 created massive outrage and earned severe criticism from all sections of society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)