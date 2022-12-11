Left Menu

Keralites prepare to celebrate Christmas after lifting of COVID restrictions

Tiny stalls have been put up selling Christmas decorations like Corona star, LED Star, LED bulbs, Christmas trees and various types of Christmas cribs near S. H Mount Church in Kottayam.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 21:30 IST
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Residents of Kottayam and several other parts of Kerala are preparing to celebrate Christmas this year after the lifting of COVID restrictions. Christmas was not celebrated in Kerala's Kottayam for two successive years due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

State is known for its Christmas celebrations as a large part of the population is Christian. According to the 2011 Census of India figures, 18.4% of Kerala's residents are Christians.

Post-Pandemic Christmas celebrations have started in Kottayam. Soaked in Christmas spirit, shop owners exuded confidence about a massive footfall of devotees this Christmas. Tiny stalls have been put up selling Christmas decorations like Corona star, LED Star, LED bulbs, Christmas trees and various types of Christmas cribs near S. H Mount Church in Kottayam.

"I have set up a stall decked with Christmas items in Kottayam. Every kind of corona Star, including KGF star and LED items, is available here. We are expecting a good sale post-Corona," said Mahin a shop owner. Kerala is known to be the best destination in South India. Hundreds of devotees descend on the city from Alappuzha for Christmas shopping every year.

Young Children were seen enjoying Christmas festivities with their parents in Kottayam. 'I am just out with my kids to do Christmas shopping. This is the first Christmas we are celebrating after Covid-19. So, we are looking forward to celebrating as a family," said Thomas, a Parent from Kottayam who wished merry Christmas to all. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

