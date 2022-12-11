Left Menu

UP: Man arrested for calling up person from virtual number, demanding Rs 20 lakh

Ghaziabad Police on Sunday apprehended a person for calling up an individual from a virtual number on a social messaging app and threatening to kill him if he did not pay Rs 20 lakh.

Accused Kapil Chaudhary after his arrest. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ghaziabad Police on Sunday apprehended a person for calling up an individual from a virtual number on a social messaging app and threatening to kill him if he did not pay Rs 20 lakh. The accused, identified as Kapil Chaudhary alias Dharmendra, was arrested by a team of Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police on Saturday from his residence in Hapur.

According to the police, an FIR was registered against an unidentified person at the Sahibabad police station by the complainant, identified as Gaurav. The complainant alleged that an unidentified caller from a virtual number threatened to kill him if he did not pay Rs 20 lakh.

Acting on the complaint, a joint team of UP Police and a Cyber cell traced the virtual number and arrested the person from his residence in Pilakhuwa, Hapur. According to the police, the 28-year-old caller is a repeat offender and picked up online blackmailing from YouTube.

"Kapil demanded Rs 20 lakh to pay the court's fee as several lawsuits are filed against him and his father," a police statement read. The accused was released last year after serving a sentence of eight years.

His brother and father are listed as history-sheeters at Pilkhuwa police station in Hapur. The brother of the accused was released from jail just three days ago, police said. (ANI)

