Ghaziabad police arrests man for dancing on highway and hampering traffic

Ghaziabad Police on Sunday arrested a person for dancing and blocking a public road. In a viral video, two girls were seen dancing after parking the car on the highway, hampering the movement of traffic.

"Taking cognizance of the viral video on social media on December 10, in which a man and two women were dancing on the elevated road by blocking the public road, a case was registered at the police station in Kaushambi. A young man was arrested and the car was impounded," Ghaziabad Police tweeted in Hindi. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)