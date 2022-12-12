Norway does not risk power rationing this winter or spring, regulator says
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 12-12-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 15:57 IST
Norway will not have to ration power supplies this winter or in the coming spring even in the event of an extended cold period and wider energy challenges in the Nordic region, the country's energy regulator NVE said on Monday.
