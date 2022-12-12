Left Menu

Govt issue allocation orders for 6 coal blocks

Total geological reserve of six coal mines is 2,302 million tonnes and the blocks are likely to generate an annual revenue of Rs 130.08 crore and will attract capital investment of Rs 283.50 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The government on Monday said it has issued allocation orders to the successful bidders for six coal mines which were put on sale for commercial coal mining.

The successful bidders got the vesting orders form coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena.

''The Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal issued vesting order for six coal mines i.e. Barra, Maiki North, Alaknanda, Basantpur, Bandha North and Kasta East for which the Coal Mine Development and Production Agreements (CMDPAs) were signed on October 17, 2022,'' the coal ministry said in statement.

Of the said blocks, one coal mine is fully explored and the remaining mines are partially explored.

The Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of fully explored mine is 1.89 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA). Total geological reserve of six coal mines is 2,302 million tonnes and the blocks are likely to generate an annual revenue of Rs 130.08 crore and will attract capital investment of Rs 283.50 crore. It will provide employment to 2,555 people both directly and indirectly.

With the allocation of these six coal mines, a total of 45 allocation orders have been issued till date with cumulative PRC of 85 MTPA.

