Over 300 Chinese soldiers clashed at Tawang flashpoint, received more injuries than Indian side

The Indian troops deployed in the area of face-off on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops and the number of Chinese soldiers injured in the clash is more than the Indian soldiers, sources said on Monday. They said the Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but did not expect the Indian side also to be well prepared.

The sources said earlier that the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides and noted that both sides immediately disengaged from the area. They said on December 9, 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

They said as a follow-up of the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity. The sources said that in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)