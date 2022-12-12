Left Menu

Russian e-scooter firm Whoosh expects IPO to price at bottom of range

Russian electric scooter company Whoosh on Monday said it expected its initial public offering (IPO) price in Moscow to be 185 roubles ($2.94) per share, at the bottom of an estimated range announced last week.

Russian e-scooter firm Whoosh expects IPO to price at bottom of range

Russian electric scooter company Whoosh on Monday said it expected its initial public offering (IPO) price in Moscow to be 185 roubles ($2.94) per share, at the bottom of an estimated range announced last week. It said the total size of the IPO, which would be Russia's first since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, would be around 2.3 billion roubles. ($1 = 62.9790 roubles)

