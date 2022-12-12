Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2110 hours: DEL70 BIZ-2ND LD INFLATION Retail inflation declines to 11-month low of 5.88 pc in Nov; within RBI's tolerance band for first time in 2022 New Delhi: Retail inflation dipped below the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent for the first time in 11 months in November as softening prices of food items brought relief but the central bank may wait for more data before pausing hikes in interest rates.

DEL56 BIZ-LD IIP Industrial production contracts 4 pc in Oct, at 26-month low New Delhi: India's industrial production contracted by 4 per cent in October, the sharpest fall in 26 months, mainly due to decline in output of manufacturing and subdued performance of mining and power generation sectors, according to official data released on Monday.

DEL65 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Sensex declines 51 points, Nifty settles flat amid lacklustre global cues Mumbai: The Sensex ended over 51 points lower on Monday while the Nifty settled flat amid a weak trend in global markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.

DEL63 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee falls 23 paise to 82.51 against US dollar Mumbai: Snapping a three-day rising streak, the rupee declined 23 paise to close at 82.51 against the US dollar on Monday, pressured by a lacklustre trend in the domestic equity markets and foreign capital outflows.

DEL68 BIZ-BIS-FAKE REVIEWS BIS publishes standard for online consumer reviews New Delhi: The Bureau of Indian Standards has come out with a new standard for organisations, like e-commerce players, travel portals and food delivery platforms, that publish consumer review online as part of the government's efforts to curb fake reviews.

DCM49 BIZ-DALMIA CEMENT-LD JAL Jaypee Group exits cement biz; sells remaining plants to Dalmia Cement for Rs 5,666 crore New Delhi: Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) and its group firms on Monday announced the sale of remaining cement assets to Dalmia Bharat Ltd at an enterprise value of Rs 5,666 crore and exit from the sector as part of its strategy to reduce debt.

DEL67 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 109; silver climbs Rs 934 New Delhi: Gold price fell by Rs 109 to Rs 54,461 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

