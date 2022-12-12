Left Menu

India-China faceoff: Injured Indian troops admitted to Guwahati hospital

The Indian troops, who sustained injuries during the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, were admitted to a military hospital in Guwahati.

ANI | Updated: 12-12-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 22:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian troops, who sustained injuries during the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, were admitted to a military hospital in Guwahati. The clash last week at the Tawang sector, in which soldiers from both sides suffered injuries, ensued after PLA troops contacted the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

The Indian troops deployed in the area of face-off on Friday in the Tawang sector gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops and the number of Chinese soldiers injured in the clash is more than the Indian soldiers, sources said on Monday. They said the Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but did not expect the Indian side also to be well prepared.

Sources said in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang sector, there are areas of differing perceptions where both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

