Female bear, cub enters in villager's house in Chhattisgarh's Korba; rescued

A female bear and its cub entered a villager's house after wandering off the forest in Kulhariya village of Kedai range of Katghora forest division in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Sunday, a forest official said on Monday. The family members were jolted after seeing the bear and raised an alarm. Locals nearby gathered at the scene and informed the forest department about the incident.

Forest Department Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), Sanjay Tripathi said, "The department received information about the presence of bears at 12 noon on Sunday. We first tried to remove all villagers from the spot and let the bear go into the forest. But locals said the bear tends to come back again and again along with its cub." "We then brought a cage and waited for the bear to enter. We eventually caged the bear and its cub around 7 pm on Sunday. The rescue team carried the cage and released the bear and its cub into the Darlaghat forest on Monday morning, after carrying out the necessary paperwork. The rescue operation was successful and there were no casualties," he added. (ANI)