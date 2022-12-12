Delhi LG transfers trade and tax dept staff

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Monday transferred the middle-level staff members in the Trade and Tax Department. With an aim of bringing about objectivity, accountability and transparency in the Trade and Tax Department, entrenched staff at the middle level, who were posted in the department for 5-7 years, have been shifted out, read the official statement.

"These transfers have been effected by the chief secretary, at the behest of LG VK Saxena, who has been insisting on zero tolerance to corruption, total probity, complete accountability and an enabling environment for ease of doing business in Delhi, ever since he took over," read the statement. Only first-timers, who never worked in the trade tax department, have been posted and all officials who were on a repeat posting to the department, were removed.

To ensure farthest possible objectivity, 'First In, First Out Principle' was followed while transferring from other nonsensitive departments to the trade and tax department. According to the statement, officials at the middle level are at the cutting edge of the Trade and Taxes Department's public interface. They are the ones who are entrusted with the assessment, supervision, inspection and enforcement functions/powers of the department. (ANI)