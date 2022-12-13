Indonesia appeals WTO ruling in nickel dispute against EU

Indonesia on Monday filed an expected appeal against a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruling that was in favour of the European Union (EU) in a dispute over Jakarta's ban on nickel ore exports, the WTO said.

The WTO panel ruled in favour of the EU last month, saying that neither the prohibition of nickel exports nor a domestic processing requirement requiring all nickel ore to be refined in Indonesia were in line with global trade rules, prompting Indonesia's president to say that his country would appeal the ruling.

The European Union had launched its challenge at the WTO in November 2019, arguing that Indonesian export restrictions on raw materials was unfairly harming its stainless steel industry. Indonesia banned nickel ore exports from the start of 2020.

