Left Menu

Indonesia appeals WTO ruling in nickel dispute against EU

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 13-12-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 01:10 IST
Indonesia appeals WTO ruling in nickel dispute against EU
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia on Monday filed an expected appeal against a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruling that was in favour of the European Union (EU) in a dispute over Jakarta's ban on nickel ore exports, the WTO said.

The WTO panel ruled in favour of the EU last month, saying that neither the prohibition of nickel exports nor a domestic processing requirement requiring all nickel ore to be refined in Indonesia were in line with global trade rules, prompting Indonesia's president to say that his country would appeal the ruling.

The European Union had launched its challenge at the WTO in November 2019, arguing that Indonesian export restrictions on raw materials was unfairly harming its stainless steel industry. Indonesia banned nickel ore exports from the start of 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global
3
UNHCR stepping up assistance to conflict-hit people in Ethiopia’s northern regions

UNHCR stepping up assistance to conflict-hit people in Ethiopia’s northern r...

 Global
4
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022