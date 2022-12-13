Left Menu

Nutrien expects normal fertilizer prices in 2023 -LatAm CEO

He added that 2023 will be a more normal year with less volatility than 2022, with a more "settled" market despite what Dias said was expected Russian surcharges on fertilizers. Dias reaffirmed the company's plans to grow in Brazil via acquisitions and organic expansions, given the country's agriculture and consolidation opportunities.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 04:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 04:50 IST
Nutrien expects normal fertilizer prices in 2023 -LatAm CEO

After a year of price volatility for agricultural inputs, 2023 is set to be a "normal" year for fertilizer and pesticide costs, an official at top Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien told Reuters on Monday.

Nutrien's chief executive for Latin America Andre Dias said the war in Ukraine raised concerns in the sector and initially increased fertilizer prices this year. "The war in Ukraine generated all sorts of expectations around a shortage of products. After May, prices began to fall," he said, adding the value of inputs were cut by half.

Brazil, which imports around 85% of its fertilizer supply, faced challenges with product prices in 2022, Dias said. He added that 2023 will be a more normal year with less volatility than 2022, with a more "settled" market despite what Dias said was expected Russian surcharges on fertilizers.

Dias reaffirmed the company's plans to grow in Brazil via acquisitions and organic expansions, given the country's agriculture and consolidation opportunities. Over the past three years, Nutrien has acquired eight companies in the country, seven of which are retailers of agricultural inputs. In 2022, Nutrien invested $500 million in Brazil, including acquisitions.

Revenues in Brazil have increased 20 times in the period, and should end 2022 close to 8 billion reais ($1.50 billion). Nutrien, which sells inputs under its own and third-party brands, also seeks to provide services for farmers, including financing and agronomic consulting.

Unlike the operation in North America, where Nutrien is also notable for its potassium fertilizer mines, in Brazil the company has four mixers for imported fertilizer raw materials and is in the process of investing in two more, Dias noted. The executive added that, acquisitions aside, the company expected to end 2022 with organic expansion of 70% year-on-year. ($1 = 5.3226 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
3
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global
4
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022