Suspected IED found in J-K's Sopore

Suspected IED (improvised explosive device) was found in the Tulibal area of Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 09:49 IST
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected IED (improvised explosive device) was found in the Tulibal area of Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday. Personnel of Sopore Police, 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are at the spot.

Further details awaited Last month on November 25, in a joint operation by Shopian Police and Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a cooker was detected at Imamsahib in Shopian.

The detection of the explosive device planted inside a cooker before it went off is believed that a major tragedy was averted by the efforts of police and 44 Rashtriya Rifles. (ANI)

