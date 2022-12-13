India to assist Nepal in creating education, healthcare and drinking water projects, MoUs signed

The Embassy of India and the Nepal Government's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration on Monday signed a Memorandum ofUnderstandings (MoUs) for undertaking three High Impact Development Projects (HICDP) in Nepal under the grant assistance of the Government of India, one each in the Education, Health Care and Drinking Water Sectors, a press release from the Indian Embassy in Nepal stated. Three projects include the construction of Shree Janata Belaka Secondary SchoolBuilding in Udayapur District, construction of Ngonga Thenchowk Chholing MeditationCentre in Soulukhumbu Distirct and construction of Lisnekhola Tikasung DangchetJharlang Water Supply Project in Dhading District. The projects would be implemented at a totalestimated cost of NRs.101.79 million.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu in a press release noted that the construction of the above projects will provide better education facilities, better health care facilities and safe drinking water facilities for the local community and improve the quality of life for people in Nepal. The Embassy of India in Nepal further said, "As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of these projects reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the upliftment of its people".

Since 2003, India has taken up over 532 High Impact Development Projects (HICDPs)in Nepal and has completed 476 projects in the areas of health, education, drinkingwater, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provincesof Nepal at the grassroots level. Indian Embassy in Nepal tweeted, "Today, @IndiaInNepal & @mofaganepal signed an MoU for 3 HICDP projects in Nepal under GoI grant in Edu, Health & Drinking Water Sectors in Udayapur, Solukhumbu & Dhading respectively, at a total estimated cost of NRs. 101.79 million." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)