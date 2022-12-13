Zinc futures rise on spot demand
Zinc prices on Tuesday increased by 45 paise to Rs 289.85 per kilogram in the futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets amid a pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded higher by 45 paise or 0.16 per cent at Rs 289.85 per kg with a business turnover of 3,727 lots.
Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.
