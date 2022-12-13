Left Menu

Zinc futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:17 IST
Zinc prices on Tuesday increased by 45 paise to Rs 289.85 per kilogram in the futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets amid a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded higher by 45 paise or 0.16 per cent at Rs 289.85 per kg with a business turnover of 3,727 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.

