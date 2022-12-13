Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 264 to Rs 12,100 per five quintal in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for December delivery declined by Rs 264 or 2.14 per cent to Rs 12,100 per five quintal in 2,980 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

