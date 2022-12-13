Left Menu

Guar seed futures decline amid ample supplies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:32 IST
Guar seed prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 59 to Rs 5,736 per 10 quintal in the futures trade amid increasing supplies from producing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for December delivery fell by Rs 59 or 1.02 per cent to Rs 5,736 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 6,165 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

