IED detected, diffused by security forces in J-K's Sopore

Around 3kg of explosive in IED form was diffused after security forces detected it along a state highway in the Tulibal area of J-K's Sopore on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:50 IST
IED detected, diffused by security forces in J-K's Sopore
A visual from the spot in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI
Around three kilogram of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) found along state highway was diffused by security forces in Tulibal area of jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district on Tuesday. The Army in a statement said, "In the wee hours of the morning today, 2-3 KGs of improvised explosive device (IED) was detected by security forces of Uplona Rashtriya Rifles in Tulibal area alongside state highway at around 0630 hours."

"Gauging the situation and keeping in mind the safety of people, Traffic was immediately stopped and the area was cordoned off by security forces. Bomb disposal team was called on the site and the presence of IED was confirmed by Explosive Detection dog," the statement read. The suspected IED was found hidden in a fresh dugout area of 01x1.5 ft nearby the main road. The IED was diffused by the blast method by the bomb disposal team in a secure and safe manner. The traffic on the state highway was resumed within two hours, it added.

The alertness and swift action of security forces averted any kind of mishap and prevented any disruption to routine lives, the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

