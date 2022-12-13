Umar Khalid granted interim bail, except on days of wedding ceremonies should remain at home: Court

A Delhi Court on Monday while granting interim bail to Umar Khalid imposed a condition that during this period he shall remain at his home except on the days of wedding functions. He has been granted interim bail to attend the wedding ceremony of his younger sister. Amitabh Rawat, Additional Sessions Judge of Karkardooma Court, imposing other conditions on Umar Khalid also directed that "He shall not meet the members of the public. He will be entitled to interact with his family members, relatives and friends during the marriage ceremony but during his entire interim bail period, he shall remain at his home at Johri Farm, Delhi except to attend marriage functions on December 26, 2022, December 27, 2022, and December 28, 2022, at the designated place.

"Indubitably, the present case involves the application of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with Indian Penal Code offences against the applicant/accused Umar Khalid. His regular bail application has already been dismissed by this Court as also by the Division Bench of the High Court of Delhi," the court said. However, interim bail has been sought for attending the marriage of Zainab Fatima, the real younger sister of the applicant/accused, the court noted in the order.

The marriage-related functions of the accused's sister are fixed for December 26, 2022, December 27, 2022, and December 28, 2022. The verification has been done by the Investigating Agency. At the same time, it is also stated that both parents of the accused are earning members, while his mother runs a boutique, and his father runs a political party, the court further noted in the order of December 12. The court said, "However, in view of the marriage of the real younger sister of the accused, this Court is inclined to grant interim bail to the accused for attending the marriage-related functions.

Regarding apprehension of prosecution, those can be taken care of by attaching conditions in the bail, which is supported by even the learned Counsel for the accused. Though the functions are on December 26, 2022, December 27, 2022, and December 28, 2022, the Court in its discretion, exercises its latitude and deems it fit to grant interim bail to the accused Umar Khalid for a period of one week beginning from December 23 till December 30. The court granted him interim bail on furnishing of personal bond in the sum of Rs. 25,000 each with two sureties in the like amount. It is, however, made clear that no extension of interim bail will be sought by the accused, the court ordered.

The court has imposed other conditions including Umar Khalid shall not get in touch with any of the witnesses nor will tamper with the evidence and will provide his mobile number to the Investigating Officer (IO) and shall keep his mobile phone open till the period of interim bail. It has been also directed that he will daily video call the IO during the period of interim bail.

The court has further directed that during the interim bail period, the accused shall not talk or give any interview to any media including social media. The court said that the police may guard the house from outside, but shall not go inside the house.

Accused Umar Khalid is directed that on the expiry of the period of interim bail, he will surrender himself on December 30 2022, before the concerned Jail Superintendent who shall thereafter file a report to this Court, the court order read. It was submitted by the Delhi police that the release of Umar Khalid may cause unrest in society.

Opposing this contention the counsel for Umar Khalid had submitted that he will not talk to the media nor give any interview. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)