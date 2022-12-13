Left Menu

Law student seeking abolition of reservation withdraws plea after SC warning

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition filed by law students seeking the abolition of reservation for lower castes, saying that the petition was filed for publicity.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:10 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition filed by law students seeking the abolition of reservation for lower castes, saying that the petition was filed for publicity. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha warned the petitioner, law student Shivani Panwar, of imposing a hefty cost on her for filing a frivolous petition.

The petitioner then withdrew her plea. The court said the petition was an abuse of the process of the law, adding that it was filed for publicity.

The court also questioned the prayer to remove the system of reservation and raised an objection to the demand made by the petitioner. The apex court pulled up the petitioner who submitted that reservation is against equality and leads to a caste system.

"(An) LLM student has filed a plea for publicity. We will impose a cost of Rs 1lakh if you do not withdraw," the court said. (ANI)

