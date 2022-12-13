Left Menu

Maoists torch construction company vehicles in Jharkhand’s Chatra district

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 13-12-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 18:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A group of Maoists struck at a road construction site in a forested area in Chatra district, torched two earthmovers and targeted the labourers , a senior police officer said.

The incident took place near Karmahi forest, about 200 km from state capital Ranchi, on Monday night. A group of 15-20 Maoists arrived at the road construction site and set ablaze two JCB machines of the firm engaged in the work, the police officer said.

The Maoists also beat up some labourers present there before sneaking into the forest.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said the incident was an "act of desperation" on the part of the Maoists over their demand for levy.

Following the incident, security personnel led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chatra), Avinash Kumar, launched a search operation to track the culprits involved in the incident.

An official of the company said the road construction was scheduled to be completed by February end. PTI COR BS MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

