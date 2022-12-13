'Every citizen should take inspiration from Sri Aurobindo': PM Modi

Addressing a function to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released a commemorative coin and postal stamp in his honour. PM Modi, in his address, said Sri Aurobindo was among the earliest freedom fighters who had given the call for 'Purna Swaraj' (full independence).

"He took an active part in our freedom struggle. He was one of our earliest freedom fighters who openly gave the call for 'Purna Swaraj' (full independence). He had saidt if we want the rebuild our country, we have to stop grovelling before the British Parliament," he said. "I bow to Sri Aurobindo. Today, a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Sri Aurobindo are being released," PM Modi said.

"The life of Sri Aurobindo, his teachings and valuable lessons will give us the strength to progress in the Amrit Kaal. Today, as the nation celebrates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', we are also celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo. When motivation and action come together, we can overcome the toughest of challenges," PM Modi added. "Today we are moving ahead with the mantra of 'India First'. We are finding our feet on the world stage and flaunting our national identity with pride. The life of Sri Aurobindo should remind and inspire us to shrug off the colonial mindset and help our country realise its true potential. It is the duty of every citizen to take inspiration from Sri Aurobindo and make the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) a reality," PM Modi said.

Recalling Subhas Chandra Bose, the Prime Minister said that Netaji drew inspiration from Aurobindo's nationalistic fervour. "He (Sri Aurobindo) recruited the youth during the Bengal partition and coined the slogan 'No compromise'. Many heroes of our freedom sturggle, including Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, took inspiration from his patriotism," PM Modi said.

He added that Sri Aurobindo was not only a prominent freedom fighter but also a philosopher whose ideals have inspired generations. (ANI)

