Left Menu

Staff to be personally held responsible for any lapse inside jails: Punjab CM Mann

PTI | Nabha | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:17 IST
Staff to be personally held responsible for any lapse inside jails: Punjab CM Mann
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Officers and the staff will be held personally accountable for any sort of security lapse inside jails, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday as he underlined the need to check supply of drugs and mobiles in prisons.

Mann also inspected the New district jail here. He said the security system in jails across the state is being provided on scientific lines, said an official release.

The state government has already installed high-powered jammers, door metal detectors and other equipment in jails, he said.

Mann, however, said it is surprising to note that reports of mobiles and drugs inside jails are still coming in.

Any laxity on the part of the jail staff is unwarranted and undesirable, he said while warning of strict action against officers who are found to be responsible for the lapse.

The officers at the helm of affairs in jails across the state will be made accountable for such callousness and exemplary action will be taken against them, he said.

Underlining the need to strictly check supply of drugs and mobiles in prisons, Mann also directed the officers to take every step to curb this illegal practice.

Security of jails is the prime concern of the state government and no compromise can be made in this regard, asserted Mann.

Expressing concern over the rising incidents of indiscipline amongst jail inmates, Mann asked the officers to discourage this trend by taking appropriate remedial measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022