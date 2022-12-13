Left Menu

Climate change could cost pension funds billions, EU watchdog says

Pension funds across the European Union would lose billions of euros from their investments in polluting industries without action to mitigate the impact of climate change, the bloc's first stress test of its kind showed on Tuesday. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) said its test covered 187 pension funds from 18 EU member states with more than 1.98 trillion euros ($2 trillion) of assets, or 65% of assets in defined benefit and defined contribution schemes.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:30 IST
Climate change could cost pension funds billions, EU watchdog says
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Pension funds across the European Union would lose billions of euros from their investments in polluting industries without action to mitigate the impact of climate change, the bloc's first stress test of its kind showed on Tuesday.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) said its test covered 187 pension funds from 18 EU member states with more than 1.98 trillion euros ($2 trillion) of assets, or 65% of assets in defined benefit and defined contribution schemes. The funds were tested for resilience to a sudden, disorderly transition to carbon neutrality resulting from delayed policy actions, which results in a sharp rise in carbon prices.

The results showed that pension schemes are "materially exposed" to transition risks, EIOPA said in a statement. On the asset side, the stress scenario provoked a sizeable overall drop of 12.9%, corresponding to asset valuation losses of some 255 billion euros, mostly from stock and bond investments, EIOPA said.

The schemes had around 6% of their equity and 10% of their corporate bond investments in carbon intensive industries such as mining, electricity, gas and land transport. "When looking at both assets and liabilities, the impact on funding ratios appears manageable, which in itself is reassuring," EIOPA Chair Petra Hielkema said.

"Nevertheless, the heavy losses on the asset side clearly showcase the sector's vulnerability to climate risks, especially regarding investments in carbon-intensive industries." Only aggregated results were published, with no pass or fail mark for those who took part.

Only 14% of pension schemes said they were already using environmental stress-testing in their own risk management, a subgroup that performed better than their peers in the test, EIOPA said. ($1 = 0.9380 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022