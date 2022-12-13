IAF to carry out training exercise in eastern sector to check readiness of aircraft

The Indian Air Force is scheduled to carry out a consolidated training exercise this week in the eastern sector with the aim of checking the readiness of their aircraft. The IAF sources said that the training exercise has been planned much in advance.

Earlier, defence sources told ANI that before the recent clash between India and China in the Yangtse area near Tawang, Chinese drones had moved very aggressively towards the Indian positions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh forcing the Indian Air Force to scramble its fighter aircraft deployed in the region.

"In the last few weeks, there have been two to three occasions where our fighter jets had to be scrambled to tackle the Chinese drones moving towards our positions on the LAC. The Su-30MKI jets had to be scrambled to tackle the air violation threat," defence sources said. (ANI)

