Bihar Minister Shrawan Kumar appointed as JD(U) in-charge of Uttar Pradesh

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar's Rural Development Minister Shrawon Kumar was on Tuesday appointed the party's in-charge of Uttar Pradesh state unit with immediate effect.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The party's national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh has appointed Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary as in-charge of the Jharkhand state unit. "The Janata Dal (United) National President Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh, MP (Leader Parliamentary Party) has appointed Shrawon Kumar (Minister, Rural Development Govt. Of Bihar) as in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Janata Dal (United) unit and Ashok Choudhary (Minister, Building Construction Govt. Of Bihar) as in-charge of Jharkhand Janata Dal (United) unit with Immediate effect," the statement from the party reads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

