Civil Aviation Ministry orders airlines to deploy additional staff to avoid congestion at airports

Amid reports of massive congestion at airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday ordered all airlines to keep updating their social media handles regarding waiting time and delay of flights and additional staff at check-in counters.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 23:06 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Amid reports of massive congestion at airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday ordered all airlines to keep updating their social media handles regarding waiting time and delay of flights and additional staff at check-in counters. The order copy read that it has come to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's notice that the airline check-in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during early morning hours leading to congestion at the Airports, thereby causing inconvenience to the passengers.

It further read that Scheduled airlines are therefore advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure de-congestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports. Besides the above, Airlines are requested to place Real-Time Data on their Social Media feeds regarding waiting time at respective Airports' entry gates, the order reads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

