West Bengal: 2 dead, several injured after bus overturns in Asansol

Two people were killed and several injured after a mini bus met with an accident near RPF East Post in Asansol on Tuesday. The injured were taken to hospital immediately after the accident.

The bus overturned as the driver was attempting to avoid hitting a scooter. But not only did the bus overturn but the scooter was also crushed under its weight, said local witnesses. Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

