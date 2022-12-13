Left Menu

Nagpur: 9 I-T officers arrested by CBI for joining department without giving exam

According to sources, the accused had not appeared for their recruitment examination. Instead, they had arranged dummy candidates to appear for these examinations and thereby deceived Staff Selection Commission and were selected for the post of MTS and Stenographers in the Income Tax Department.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 23:52 IST
Nagpur: 9 I-T officers arrested by CBI for joining department without giving exam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested nine Income Tax officers in Maharashtra's Nagpur who allegedly joined the department without appearing for the examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, read an official statement. The accused are Rinki Yadav, Stenographer (Grade-I1), Sarita, Anil Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Abhay Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Manish Kumar and Dharmendra Kumar, all MTS of Income Tax Department, Nagpur were booked.

According to sources, the accused had not appeared for their recruitment examination. Instead, they had arranged dummy candidates to appear for these examinations and thereby deceived Staff Selection Commission and were selected for the post of MTS and Stenographers in the Income Tax Department. During the investigation examination papers and other recruitment papers of these candidates containing their handwriting, signatures and thumb impressions were sent for forensic analysis with the specimen handwriting, signatures and thumb impressions of these candidates which established that out of 12, 9 candidates namely, Rinki Yadav, Anil Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Abhay Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Pradeep Kumar and Manish Kumar had not actually appeared for the said tests. Dummy candidates had appeared for this examination on their behalf, it added.

A case was registered in 2018 under section 120B r/w 416, 417, 420, 464, 465, 468 & 471 of IPC and Sec. 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988 on the allegation that they had not appeared for their recruitment examination conducted by Staff Selection Commission in the year 2012-2014. Sandeep Chogle, Dy.SP, CBI, ACB, Nagpur who is investigating this case under the supervision of M.S. Khan, Dy. Insp. Gen. of Police, CBI, Nagpur arrested those 9 officials of the Income Tax Department, Nagpur to unearth the identity of the dummy candidates/impersonators.

They are remanded to police custody by the Special Court for CBI Cases, Nagpur. The case is under active investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenue from mRNA vaccines by 2030; Beijing’s U.S. envoy expects further COVID relaxation, easier travel to China and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws and more

Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zeal...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022