Nagpur: 9 I-T officers arrested by CBI for joining department without giving exam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested nine Income Tax officers in Maharashtra's Nagpur who allegedly joined the department without appearing for the examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, read an official statement. The accused are Rinki Yadav, Stenographer (Grade-I1), Sarita, Anil Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Abhay Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Manish Kumar and Dharmendra Kumar, all MTS of Income Tax Department, Nagpur were booked.

According to sources, the accused had not appeared for their recruitment examination. Instead, they had arranged dummy candidates to appear for these examinations and thereby deceived Staff Selection Commission and were selected for the post of MTS and Stenographers in the Income Tax Department. During the investigation examination papers and other recruitment papers of these candidates containing their handwriting, signatures and thumb impressions were sent for forensic analysis with the specimen handwriting, signatures and thumb impressions of these candidates which established that out of 12, 9 candidates namely, Rinki Yadav, Anil Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Abhay Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Pradeep Kumar and Manish Kumar had not actually appeared for the said tests. Dummy candidates had appeared for this examination on their behalf, it added.

A case was registered in 2018 under section 120B r/w 416, 417, 420, 464, 465, 468 & 471 of IPC and Sec. 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988 on the allegation that they had not appeared for their recruitment examination conducted by Staff Selection Commission in the year 2012-2014. Sandeep Chogle, Dy.SP, CBI, ACB, Nagpur who is investigating this case under the supervision of M.S. Khan, Dy. Insp. Gen. of Police, CBI, Nagpur arrested those 9 officials of the Income Tax Department, Nagpur to unearth the identity of the dummy candidates/impersonators.

They are remanded to police custody by the Special Court for CBI Cases, Nagpur. The case is under active investigation. (ANI)

