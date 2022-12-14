Left Menu

UP: 'Janata Chaupal' initiated to keep tab on development work, villagers' problems

'Janata Chaupal' would inspect the development works underway or done in the village and would also work to solve other problems of the villagers besides taking in the suggestions provided by the villagers.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 09:44 IST
UP: 'Janata Chaupal' initiated to keep tab on development work, villagers' problems
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday directed officials concerned to hold 'Janata Chaupal' in three gram sabhas of each district every Saturday. He said that the 'Janata Chaupal' would inspect the development works underway or done in the village and would also work to solve other problems of the villagers besides taking in the suggestions provided by the villagers.

He said that the videography of 'Janata Chaupal' should also be done. In the 'Janata Chaupal' the practical difficulties faced by the villagers would be understood and they will also be resolved. Besides, the problems which need to be resolved at the district and state levels will be referred to a higher level at the earliest.

Facilities will be given to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Manti Awas Yojana and Chief Minister's Awas Yojana. Free gas, electricity and 90-day employment in MNREGA will be given to the beneficiaries. He added that the ground reality of important schemes like 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana' should be checked and all the beneficiaries of the housing scheme should be equipped with all these facilities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022