UP: Service dog 'Don' retires from police job, auctioned to new master

A service dog named 'Don' was auctioned to a new owner as the canine completed its tenure in the Railway Protection Force, Mathura. "He helped us in many cases of RPF and was used in cases of robbery, and theft. I am feeling sad," said ASI, RPF (DOG Squad), RG Verma.

As per officials, 'Don' had been helping RPF for the last six years and was handed over to a new owner after being auctioned for Rs. 10550. "I received him when he was 2 months old. I trained him and raised him like my child. Due to some medical condition, he is unable to discharge govt duties and hence he has been auctioned," said an emotional R Verma.

'Don', a 7-year-old Labrador retriever, was three months old when brought to the RPF in 2015. In 2016, Don joined the dog squad of the Railway Protection Force and went to Tamil Nadu for training. It was given special training for six months in Tamil Nadu and later started playing an important role in tracking criminals by joining the dog squad. The officials informed that around Rs.10,000 per month was spent on Don's care and diet. ASI Ramgopal, the handler who commanded the don, told that there were some problems in the canine's spinal cord after which it was declared medically unfit on September 12 this year as it had trouble jumping and running.

Although Don was set to retire on August 31, 2025, but in view of his medical condition, he was retired and auctioned. A total of four bidders turned up for the auction. The bidding started from Rs 6 thousand and was won by Varun Saxena, a resident of Govardhan Chauraha, Mathura for Rs. 10550. (ANI)

