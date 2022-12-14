France should avoid power cuts with more nuclear reactors on line - minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-12-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 13:04 IST
- Country:
- France
France is on track to get 45 nuclear reactors back on line by January, up from 41 at present, which should help the country avoid power cuts this winter, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.
"We are on the right track regarding avoiding electricity cuts," Le Maire told C News TV.
France's RTE grid operator cut its power exports to Britain by around half for an hour on Monday morning, and imported more from Belgium and Italy as it faced tight power supplies amid a spell of freezing weather.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOCUS-Welders wanted: France steps up recruitment drive as nuclear crisis deepens
FOCUS-Welders wanted: France steps up recruitment drive as nuclear crisis deepens
Italy's Meloni says no desire to drop Saviano lawsuit - paper
Britain summons China's ambassador over treatment of BBC journalist - Evening Standard
Italy parliament set to extend Ukraine arms supplies to 2023