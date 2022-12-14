MP: Court sentences 8 convicts in Vyapam scam case to 7 years RI

A special court in Indore on Tuesday sentenced eight convicts to a maximum of seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2013 Vyapam scam and imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 6500. The special court of Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta convicted eight accused under sections 419, 465, 467, 468 of IPC and section 3/4 of the Affiliated Examination Act, 1937.

Special Public Prosecutor Sanjay Sharma said, "The four convicts had appeared in place of four others during an entrance examination for an animal husbandry diploma course on May 19, 2013 at Holkar Science College. They were caught by the superintendent Sanjay Vyas." "Ankit Singh, Azaz Ahmed, Anoop and Avinash Kumar were taking exams in place of Makan Singh, Devendra, Ameer Holkar and Rama Damor respectively. After that a case was registered against them in the police station," Sharma said.

The police arrested all the accused and a charge sheet was produced in the court. After the trial, the court found them guilty and sentenced them under various sections for a maximum of seven years of imprisonment, Sharma added. Earlier in October a special CBI court in Indore sentenced a man to seven years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 in the Vyapam scam.

The court of Additional Session Judge (CBI) Sanjay Kumar Gupta convicted solver Vinay Kumar Mehta, a resident of Bihar under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 of IPC for fraud, forgery of douments and sections 3(D)(1)(2)/4 of MPRE act. Special Public Prosecutor CBI, Ranjan Sharma said that solver Vinay Kumar Mehta appeared for Shishupal Yadav in the PMT-2004 examination conducted by Vyapam (now known as Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)) in Khandwa.

Vinay absconded after getting bail, while the case against Shishupal Yadav and middleman Ajit Singh was tried in Khandwa. In 2015, the Khandwa court acquitted middleman Ajit Singh and sentenced Shishupal Yadav, Sharma added. "In 2015 itself, all the cases of Vyapam were given to CBI for investigation. Following this, the CBI searched Vinay Kumar and presented him in court. The court found him guilty and sentenced him to seven years under different sections of fraud. The court also fined Rs 10,000," Sharma said. (ANI)

