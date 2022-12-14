Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-12-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 13:48 IST
Kerala CM's village to get education complex
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's home village in northern Kannur district will soon get an advanced education complex.

Administrative nod has been given for work, worth Rs 245 crore, in connection with the complex which is constructed using the fund of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) in Pinarayi village, a CMO statement said on Wednesday.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by the CM, gave the sanction in this regard, it said.

Among other things, the cabinet also gave permission to extend the tenure of 56 fast-track courts in the state.

They would be operational till 31-03-2023, it added. The tribal family of Vishwanathan Kani, who died in Podiyakala settlement of Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary recently, was granted a financial assistance of Rs two lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

Financial aid was also given to the kin of three persons who had died after a boat in which they were travelling capsized in Malappuram district recently.

Besides Rs one lakh each for their families, Rs three lakh each was granted to the two children of another woman who died in a road mishap recently, the CMO statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

