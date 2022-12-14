Left Menu

Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 13:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Aluminium prices on Wednesday increased by 0.16 per cent to Rs 213.25 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for December delivery increased by 35 paise or 0.16 per cent to Rs 213.25 per kg in a business turnover of 5,305 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consuming industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

