Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Wednesday declined by Rs 32 to Rs 8,520 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure amid a weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for December delivery eased by Rs 32 or 0.37 per cent to Rs 8,520 per quintal in 1,520 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.

